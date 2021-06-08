Six months after death of Casey Goodson Jr., could charges be filed soon?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six months have passed since the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy with no charges filed, but a move Tuesday indicates that may change soon.

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack appointed two attorneys as special prosecutors in Goodson’s death: Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer. Both have experience in the prosecutor’s office. They will also handle other cases involving law enforcement’s use of force and public integrity matters, a news release from Tyack said.

Goodson, 23, was fatally shot Dec. 4 on the North Side by Jason Meade, a deputy who was coming off a special assignment with the U.S. Marshals. Meade’s attorney has said Goodson waved a gun at the deputy and refused commands to drop the weapon.

Goodson’s mother and a family attorney say that Goodson did have a permit to carry a concealed weapon but that at the time he was carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches and a face mask when he was shot while trying to unlock the door to a family home.

The autopsy report showed Goodson, who was Black, was shot six times, all from behind.

Meade was placed on paid leave after the shooting, and on Friday, Sheriff Dallas Baldwin announced that Meade had applied for and received disability retirement, effective July 2.

Tyack, who was elected in November but did not take office until January, agreed with his predecessor Ron O’Brien to appoint the U.S. Attorney’s office as the initial special prosecutor in the case while multiple investigations played out, including by Columbus police and the FBI.