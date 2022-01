COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on I-71 southbound at Cooke Rd. overnight.

The accident occurred just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning on I-71. All six people that sustained injuries in the accident were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The road was re-opened around 6:00 a.m.

No information on the cause of the crash is known at this time.

For your latest traffic updates, click here.