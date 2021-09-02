Six injured after three-vehicle crash in Prairie Township

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people were hospitalized, including two who were critically injured, after a high-speed crash involving three vehicles in Prairie Township.

Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of an injury crash around 10:47 p.m. Wednesday night in the area of Hubbard and Dellinger roads, where they found three vehicles involved and six people injured.

Deputies says a gray 2017 Kia Soul was turning from the westbound lane of Dellinger Road to the southbound lane of Hubbard Road when a black Mercedes CLS traveling northbound on Hubbard Road at a high rate of speed struck the Kia Soul. The Mercedes then crossed over into the southbound lane, hitting a 2014 Toyota Venza, eventually coming to a rest in the ditch at Hubbard Road and Stillwater Drive and catching fire.

All three vehicles had a driver and passenger on board, all six of which were transported to area hospitals. Two of the injured were in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by fire department personnel from Prairie Township, Pleasant Township, West Jefferson and Columbus at the scene.

Deputies continues to investigate the crash, and ask anyone with additional information to please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.