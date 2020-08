COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six people were injured following a traffic accident in South Linden Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, the accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Hamilton Avenue and East 18th Avenue.

According to police, one person was taken to Ohio State University-Main Hospital in serious condition, three victims were taken to OSU in stable condition, and two others were taken to Riverside Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.