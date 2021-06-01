Sisters-in-law aim to “bake” the world a better place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The two owners of Brownie Points in Columbus often say they are “Baking the world a better place one brownie at a time.”

Now, their unique baked goods will be making an appearance on national TV during a segment on the Today Show.

“It’s, honestly, it’s a labor of love for both of us,” said Lisa King, founder and co-owner of Brownie Points.

Lisa King and Lisa Berliner share more than just the same first name…they share a passion for brownies.

“I always like to say we’ve taken a dessert that stood the test of time and we reinvented it to today’s taste,” King said.

As a former elementary school teacher, King started Brownie Points out of her tiny kitchen in her apartment.

“And we would actually pack orders out of our apartments and use our balconies as our storage slash freezers as the orders were packed and we were waiting for FedEx,” King said.

Her sister-in-law left her job as an insurance executive to join her in the growing business venture.

“My husband, her brother, said, ‘Well, what do you want to do,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I think it would be so much fun to help your sister,’…about 27 years ago,” Berliner said.

Since 1991, the two Lisas have baked millions of brownies. From unique flavor combinations to ornately decorated baked goods, Brownie Points now has two manufacturing facilities in Columbus, nearly 40 employees, and distributes its products worldwide.

“We have great employees, ahh, the greatest, who take their jobs… it’s not just a job where they clock in and clock out every day,” Berliner said. “They really take to heart what they produce for us.”

Now, Brownie Points will be making an appearance in a segment on the Today Show as a mail-order favorite item.

“The Today Show does order gifts from us, so there’s a couple producers that we’re very fond of and every so often, we get some fun orders,” King said.

As two female entrepreneurs, both hope to inspire other female business owners, and they just want to see their labor of love continue to grow.

“People love brownies, and literally, they make people happy, so what could be better?” King said.

For more information, visit https://browniepointsinc.com/.