CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The sister of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was one of two people indicted Thursday after a real-life shooting broke out while a group of teenagers was playing with dart guns in his neighborhood.

Shalonda Mixon, 34, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said. And Mixon’s boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, 34, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and illegally having weapons.

On March 6, a group of teenagers was playing with dart guns in the Anderson Township neighborhood where Joe Mixon lives when Mixon returned home from out of town with family, according to details in a news release from Powers and a statement from Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer.

Mixon found several vehicles parked outside his house and saw one person retrieve a dart gun from a trunk, apparently mistaking it for a real gun. After getting family inside and contacting the Bengals’ head of security, he called 911 before going outside for a closer look.

Surveillance footage from Joe Mixon’s home showed him with Brewer in the backyard when Brewer began firing. A 16-year-old in the yard next door ducked behind a tree but was struck in his foot as 10 or 11 rounds of ammunition were fired, Powers said.

The statement from Mixon’s agent did not mention Brewer by name but said, “When another individual discharged a firearm, Joe interceded to stop the person discharging a firearm.”

The surveillance footage showed Shalonda Mixon picking up bullet casings before she and Brewer left, Powers said. Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 8:30 p.m. and stopped the vehicle. They found the firearm in the trunk, still loaded.

Surveillance footage also showed Joe Mixon carrying a firearm, but he did not fire it. Powers said Mixon will not be charged.

“As a legal gun owner, Mixon had the right to possess the firearm and did not commit a crime,” she said.

The statement from Mixon’s agent said that Mixon “hates” that someone was hurt.

“He has been involved in youth activities in various capacities since joining the Bengals and calling Cincinnati home,” Schaffer said in his statement. “His goal has always been to help our youth, not harm them.”

If convicted, Shalonda Mixon faces up to four years in prison and Brewer up to 20 years.