Single mom, son from Burrow’s home town win trip to College National Championship

THE PLAINS, Ohio (WCMH) — A single mom from The Plains and her 10-year-old son are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Louisiana State University (LSU) and Clemson University.

Game tickets, flights, and hotel are all being paid for by an anonymous group of people from Baton Rouge.

“It’s really sweet someone from down there or a group of people down there is willing to pay for someone they don’t know, a thousand miles away. It’s really sweet and generous,” said Robin Sutton.

Sutton and her son, Blake, are getting to go on what they are calling a trip of their dreams.

They live in The Plains, Joe Burrow’s hometown.

Blake plays on the same football team Burrow played on as a kid.

The 10-year-old says the star quarterback is his idol.

“It’s good to see him play in the national championship because I’ve never seen college football game like this,” said Blake.

The anonymous group wanted to give a child from the Athens area the opportunity to go to the game and see Burrow play.

Sutton got the call about it from Burrow’s mom last week.

“Would Blake like to go to the national championship game and I said, ‘are you kidding,'” Sutton said about the call.

Blake didn’t believe it at first, either. When he realized it was actually happening he says he cried.

“It really means a lot to me,” he said.

In 2018, when Burrow was in town visiting, he went to the high school football game. Blake was there and the two got a picture together.

The fifth-grader is bringing two copies of that picture to New Orleans. He hopes to give one to Burrow and get the other one signed.

“It’s a nice role model. You couldn’t have anybody better to look after or look up to,” Sutton said about Burrow.

It will be the first-ever flight for both Sutton and her son.

New Orleans has always been on her bucket list. She says going to the game and, more importantly, getting to spend the time with her son, will make it even better.

“We’ve always dreamed about it but not realistically think it was going to happen,” she said. “We can say hey we’ve actually been there together so he can say 50 years from now I went to New Orleans with my mom to watch Joe Burrow play in the national championship because who’s gonna have those memories.”