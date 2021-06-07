Simone Biles coming to Columbus starring in ‘Gold Over America Tour’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Fresh off her seventh U.S. title win, four-time Olympic gold medalist and GOAT (greatest of all-time) icon, Simone Biles, is announcing she will star in “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour” which is set to arrive in Columbus on Oct. 19, 2021, at Nationwide Arena.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” said Biles. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

Biles will perform with an all-star team of female gymnastic champions. According to a news release, joining her will be 2016 Gold and Silver medalist in Rio Laurie Hernandez, All-American, NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi, winner of three gold medals in 2019 and 2020 at the Tokyo World Cup Morgan Hurd, 2018 NCAA National Champion from UCLA where she achieved 10 perfect 10’s Peng-Peng Lee, Jamaican qualifier for the Tokyo games Danusia Francis and 8-time U.S. National team member Jordan Chiles. Organizers say more gymnasts will also be added to the show’s roster.





Simone Biles (World Champions)



The tour is described as “a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular with a soundtrack from today’s biggest hitmakers.”

Along with incredible routines performed by each gymnast, the show will include multimedia elements including “career highlight and personal videos and a crew of gymnastic dancers under LED video screens and lights.”

While the production is sure to entertain and inspire, it will also include messages for young women and girls of “empowerment, positive body image, mental health awareness, self-confidence and ‘letting the gold inside each of us shine.'”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10 a.m.