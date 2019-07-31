Signs and symptoms of hepatitis A

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for as Ohio’s hepatitis A outbreak grows to more than 3,200 cases.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, hepatitis A is a liver disease that spreads when a person ingests fecal matter. Even microscopic amounts from objects, food and drinks can spread the disease.

The disease can also be spread from close personal contact, such as through sex.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, clay-colored stools and jaundice. People with hepatitis A can experience mild illness lasting a few weeks to severe illness lasting several months.

The high-risk populations for hepatitis A in this outbreak include:

People who use drugs (injection or non-injection)

People experiencing unstable housing or homelessness

People who are currently or were recently incarcerated

Men who have sex with men (MSM)

People with chronic liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C

If you believe you are at high risk of infection, contact your healthcare provider or local health department for vaccination information.

Cases in Ohio by county: