Sights and sounds from inside the ‘Shoe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Buckeyes’ huge win over Wisconsin may have been the main event, but there was plenty of other activity in and around Ohio Stadium Saturday.

First, as with all home games, there was the morning Skull Session. Fans stood in the rain to welcome the players as they headed into St. John Arena for the pep rally concert.

Speaking of the rain, while it was never a downpour, it was consistent all day long. Once inside the stadium, fans didn’t let a little water rain on their parade, so to speak, keeping their spirits and those of the players high all afternoon.

But fans weren’t the only ones in the stadium struggling to keep dry. Former OSU coach Urban Meyer was on hand for the national broadcast of the game, appearing on the Big Ten Network pre-game show as well as the national kick-off show for the game.

Then, finally, just around noon, it was time for the teams to take the field.

And about three hours later, we all know how the afternoon ended.

The Buckeyes have next weekend off, but will welcome the Terrapins of Maryland University on Nov. 9. Kickoff for that game is yet to be determined.