This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pair of siblings have been identified in a murder-suicide shooting in the South Franklinton section of Columbus, which has been plagued by shootings.

21-year-old Zeinab Bilal was shot and killed by her 16-year-old brother Abdihakim Bilal on June 18 in the 700 block of Canonby Place in the Scioto Townhomes apartment complex.

Zeinab was pronounced dead by Columbus Fire medics at the scene.

The location of Sunday’s shooting is on the same block as a June 3 shooting that left three women injured when they were shot during a late-night vigil. Columbus police have charged Sagittarius Lamar, 29, with three counts of felonious assault in connection to that shooting.

It is also the same block where a 13-year-old was shot on June 7. So far, police have not announced an arrest in that case.

As of June 18, police have now reported 15 shootings on Canonby Place this year.