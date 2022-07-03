For the past 14 years, Pelotonia has been raising funds to fight cancer, a disease that impacts all of us, including NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunally, who was diagnosed in January.

NBC4’s Matthew Herchik will be “Biking for Bob” this August and is sharing stories about the ride’s impact along the way to help raise awareness in Bob’s honor.

For more on “Biking for Bob,” visit Matthew Herchik’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia is just over a month away, and I spoke with one man who was inspired to ride after the diagnosis of a sibling, and the growing impact the disease has had in his life.

Rich Moore, who had been biking on the west coast for a while, was opposed by his friend Rich Broderick nearly a decade ago.

“It was compelling, but just wasn’t really quite in me yet,” Moore admits regarding their first discussion about Pelotonia.

But Moore’s outlook changed shortly after that initial conversation.

“One of my best friends was diagnosed with lung cancer in December, and by late January he had passed away,” Moore recalls.

Then, just a few months later, his sister in Grove City was diagnosed as well.

“That hit me pretty hard,” admits Moore.

Fearful he would lose her, one Rich called the other and said ‘I’m in.’

It’s the same commitment that I too made with Broderick while on a story for Pelotonia last year.

While training together, Moore tells me he travels home from California every year just to ride.

Nearly a decade later, and more than $130,000 raised, the San Francisco resident is riding in his ninth Pelotonia.

“One of my friends said, ‘You know, when we see a friend who is so committed to something, it’s very easy to write that check,'” says Moore.

Because of a conflict with ride weekend this year, Moore and his brother Jack completed their Pelotonia ride this week.

“We are just like, I don’t know 20 miles into day two. We started in Pittsburgh and did 60 miles yesterday,” Moore tells me over Zoom during a brief break in their ride.

The two are riding from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, MD, completing a trail they started when the ride was on hold because of the pandemic.

“It gives me three days to spend with my brother I only see once a year. So, it’s just an absolute fantastic time to get to really re-connect,” admits Moore’s eager brother.

Jack — a Worthington resident — is a cancer survivor himself.

He’ll cherish the one-on-one time. But they’ll both miss the emotional charge of the ride-day route.

“Out in the middle of nowhere, alongside the road, there’s a guy sitting with a sign that says, ‘Thank you for saving my wife,'” Jack describes. “It’s really touching, I’m kind of getting choked up about it now. But it’s really special.”

But it’s not just his brother that Moore is riding with.

He’s also riding with the loved ones of those who have donated to his ride over the years.

“I write out all those names, stuff it in my back thing. So, I tell everybody, ‘Hey, your dad, or your mother, or your sister, your brother, your best friend, whomever, they’re going to be with me every mile of our ride,” Moore describes.

Unfortunately, Moore says, his list grows every year and now includes people ages 11 to 80.

And while Pelotonia is great excuse for him to spend time with family and friends, it’s the community’s commitment to One Goal that’s most special.

“It just doesn’t stop. You know? It keeps coming. So, I think we just have to keep working even harder,” encourages Moore.

Moore admitted at times he’s been discouraged by the lack of progress in finding a cure. But, when I asked what keeps him going, he said he recently had a conversation with Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman, who told him to imagine if they weren’t fighting this hard.

If you would like to help support my ride in his name, you can visit my Pelotonia rider page. No donation is too small, and every penny goes directly to life-saving cancer research.

To donate, click here.