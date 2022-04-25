COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers for a shredding day event on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event’s goal is to fundraise and raise awareness for Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. One hundred percent of the funds raised from this event will go to Central Ohio Crime Stopper’s mission of reducing crime in our area.

CENTRAL OHIO CRIME STOPPERS SHREDDING DAY

Saturday, April 30, 2022

8 a.m. – noon

775 Taylor Road, Gahanna, Ohio

Limit 5 Boxes Per Vehicle

(Donation Required)

Royal Document Destruction will be securely shredding the documents collected. The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon and will be limited to five boxes of paper only. No electronics, batteries, or cardboard will be accepted.

A donation is required to participate in the event, with the proceeds going to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. Participants donating $10 or more will receive a Moo Moo Carwash coupon, limited to the first 400 vehicles or while supplies last.

For any Shredding Day questions, community members can email Crime Stoppers at CrimeStoppers16038@gmail.com.

The event is sponsored by Royal Document Destruction, Better Business Bureau, Moo Moo Carwash and NBC4.