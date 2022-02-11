High pressure will slide quickly east, resulting in a brisk southwesterly flow of mild air. Moisture will increase as we go through the day, starting with thickening midday clouds and giving way to showers later in the day on and off until around midnight. Temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper 40s before the rain arrives.

A strong clipper system will move past the region Friday, early Saturday followed by a surge of significantly colder air this weekend, along with scattered flurries Saturday morning. The weekend will be quite cold, with mostly cloudy skies and few passing flurries. A weak clipper will drop south across the Midwest to the central Appalachians, with some additional cloud cover Saturday night into Sunday.

Cold high pressure will build in later in the weekend, bringing some sunshine. A weak system will add clouds to the Monday forecast, but looks to pass by with dry conditions.

Sunshine and milder returns Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain likely Thursday and Friday.

Forecast

Friday: Becoming cloudy, breezy, mild, showers develop. High 49

Tonight: Evening showers, flurries late. Low 27

Saturday: Morning flurries, clouds, blustery, cold. High 30

Sunday: Partly sunny, flurry. High 27 (18)

Monday: Clouds increase. High 32 (14)

Tuesday: Sunny, mild. High 40 (19)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy, warmer. High 54 (30)

Thursday: Rain, breezy. High 57 (45)