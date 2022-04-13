A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and storms. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado tonight before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes after midnight. Showers will linger into early Thursday.

Temperatures will top out in the low 70s before scattered rain and thunder move in. Breezy conditions (SW 15-25 mph) will with the approaching cold front tonight. Behind the front, slightly cooler and drier weather will bring clearing skies Thursday. A couple of weak impulses will provide some cloud cover Thursday night, with a sprinkle possible.

Friday will be partly sunny and seasonable. A cold front will cross the state Friday night, triggering a few showers. The holiday weekend will be cooler, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s. We could see frost Easter Sunday morning in spots.

Another chance for rain will arrive late Sunday night and Monday.



Forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 71 (58)

Tonight: Showers, storms. Low 46

Thursday: Early showers, clearing. High 61

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (42)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 56 (44)

Easter: Partly sunny, cool. High 52 (33)

Monday: Showers likely. High 50 (38)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 53 (38)