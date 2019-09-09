Show choir can be considered by schools for physical education credit, state rules

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new school year has begun and some are hoping school boards will address a new opportunity for their students as soon as possible.

In Ohio, physical education is a requirement to graduate and this summer, lawmakers approved a new way high school kids can achieve that requirement.

In the state operating budget, lawmakers added show choir to the list of activities that could be used to satisfy the physical education requirement to graduate. It joins interscholastic sports, marching band, cheerleading, and Junior ROTC as possible waiver activities.

“If singing by itself isn’t enough of an athletic activity, when you add dancing into it, I mean, it’s absolutely an athletic activity,” said Tim Smith, show choir teacher at Olentangy High School.

“Our shows are about 20 minutes long, and there’s no stopping,” said Sarah Reese, a senior and dance captain at the school.

The shows and the practices leading up to them can be intense.

“At the top of all of our afterschool rehearsals, we do close to a 30-minute cardio and core workout,” Smith said.

“We stretch, we do abs, we do cardio, we do arms, we work out just as much if not more than some of our sports teams,” said Gabriel Woerner, a senior and dance captain for the show choir.

Smith said the physical activity the show choir takes part in will stick with members well beyond high school.

“The fundamentals we build in here are fundamentals that you would use every day if you were doing physical activity,” Smith said. The stretching that we do, the understanding of how you’re engaging the muscles, engaging them correctly, not pushing them past what they’re able to do. There are so many fundamental physical activity things that we do in here that are absolutely lifelong techniques that they would continue to use throughout their lives.”

In order for a student to receive the physical education requirement for participating in show choir, the student must participate for two full years. However, that time cannot start until after a district approves the change.

Every school board will have to take a look at this issue and determine if it works for their school district.