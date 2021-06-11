Shots for slots: Columbus casino offers free slot money to vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Hollywood Casino will host a vaccine clinic Saturday in partnership with Columbus Public Health to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to the city’s west side.

‘The vaccination rate in the casino’s zip code is only around 36% which is lower than the rest of the county. This clinic gives us the opportunity to take the vaccine to that neighborhood so we can reduce barriers and protect more people,” Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said in a press release.

As an incentive, the casino will also give those 21 and older who get their shot at the event $10 in slot money.

“[Columbus Public Health] brought some of their stats, and figures saying that the zip code that we’re presently in is actually the lowest vaccinated zip code in the city,” said Hollywood Casino Columbus marketing manager Steve Newsome. “So we said, we have our event center, we have a ton of space to be able to host this event. So we invited them in and decided to throw a $10 free slot play carrot to it as well.”

Those getting vaccinated at the event on June 12 must be at least 12 years old. They will be offered either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines by appointment or walk in. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for a second appointment at the casino July 10, where they will then receive an additional $10 in slot money.

“One of our core values is being a great community partner and we feel the need to live that value now, more than ever. There is no better feeling than being able to host this clinic after the year we have all experienced together,” said Jason Birney, Vice President and General Manager at Hollywood Casino Columbus.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 200 Georgesville Rd. in the Hollywood Casino Columbus Event Center. Bring photo ID and insurance card (if you have one).

For a full list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics CPH offers CLICK HERE.