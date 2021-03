GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are responding to a report of shots being fired into a home Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired at approximately 8:15 p.m. on the 200 block of North Stygler Road.

Officers did not locate anyone with injuries, but did find a home had been hit by bullets.

Stygler Road is closed north of Agler Road at this time as officers investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gahanna Police at 614-342-4240.