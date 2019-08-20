AR-15, shotgun stolen from Clinton Township police cruisers overnight

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Clinton Township Police are looking for two guns that were stolen out of two police cruisers in the early morning hours Tuesday.

According to Police Chief Michael Jones, a shotgun was stolen out of one of the cruisers and an AR-15 was stolen out of the other.

“It’s somebody pretty brazen that did that,” Jones said.

He said it’s normal for guns to be kept in the cruisers when they’re in the lot overnight. The guns are locked in the cruiser in what he calls steel, secure systems.

“Once broken into, the interior of these vehicles was destroyed as the person or persons were removing the weapons from those systems,” Jones said. “They had to use a lot of strength, a lot of leverage to get those out. Not an easy task to do.”

Windows were smashed on each of the police cruisers. Police are still trying to determine if there are one or more suspects.

According to Jones, whoever did it likely jumped the six-foot fence in and out of where the cruisers were parked.

“They need to turn these weapons back over to us and come and see us. Because eventually, we’re gonna come see them,” he said.

Chief Jones says some ammunition was also taken with each of the weapons. The incident happened sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“Beyond shock, I don’t know what else to think because you would think that would be secure and that wouldn’t happen,” said Ruth Chandler, who lives a few doors down from the police department. “That’s scary, in all honesty.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Per protocol, ATF was notified.

Chief Jones is urging anyone who may know something to call police.