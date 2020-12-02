Short-term rental regulations go into effect for Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — An ordinance that regulates short-term rentals in Dublin, is now in effect for the city.

The ordinance, which was passed by city council Oct. 12, includes the following regulations:

All hosts must apply for and receive an annual registration prior to listing a Dublin residence for short-term rental.

Hosts may rent out a unit for a maximum of two weeks per calendar year; this maximum may be split into up to two increments up to seven days each.

Hosts must submit a form to the City before each renting period detailing the duration of the rental, number of people staying, number of vehicles and total money charged for the rental.

Those who conduct short-term rentals and fail to register with the City could face a $250 fine for violating City code on a first offense.

“These regulations allow for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb in the City, while maintaining the residential character of Dublin neighborhoods,” says Jennifer Readler, City of Dublin Law Director.

Anyone who wants to apply for an annual registration and short-term rental permits can go to: Accela Citizen Access portal