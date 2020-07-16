Short North shop closes doors after 14 years of business

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A long-standing Short North shop announced it is closing its doors after 14 years of operation.

Tigertree, a gift shop located on North High Street, said its products can be found online exclusively for the foreseeable future.

“Unfortunately, given our lack of political leadership, we do not anticipate being back in a position where that feels safe for this concept any time in the near future,” Tigertree owner Josh Quinn said in a post on the shop’s Facebook page.

The post goes on to further explain the shop was set up as a browsing location, and social distancing is difficult to do inside the shop.

“Giving up the magic of this space and an almost fourteen year run in the Short North is harder than I could have imagined. Thanks to everyone that supported the dream and nurtured a couple of kids on their early 20’s,” Quinn posted.

The retailer also says its reimagining curbside pickup and local delivery to make online ordering personable as possible.

“Thank you all so much for fourteen incredible years and the support I know we can count on for our transition to Ecom and eventual reemergence. It feels weird to be sort of going out of business and sad about the space and neighborhood and at the same time optimistic and excited about what the changes might offer,” stated Tigertree.

Their press release states, all apparel can be purchased online at 10 percent off, but all sales are final. All online shoppers should use the code ‘Byestore10’.