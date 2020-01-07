Short North shop closes after tough Christmas

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Laughlin’s Bakery has closed its Short North business.

The shop, located at 15 E. 2nd St., said an “unexpectedly slow Christmas season and nearly three years of not-great sales” led to the decision.

On Facebook, owner Jonas Laughlin thanked his loyal supporters.

“I don’t know any different words that would do justice to the gratitude that fills my heart, even during this sad, sad time. So, to all of you, for everything: Thank you,” he wrote.

The bakery opened in 2014 and made cakes, cookies and all manner of French and European pastries and bread.

