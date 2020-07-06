Short North restaurant temporarily closes due to COVID-19 case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Pearl in the Short North will be closed until Tuesday night after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a post on the restaurants’s Instagram page, the restaurant learned of the diagnosis on Sunday and immediately closed the restaurant to clean and sanitize the establishment.

The Pearl in the Short North is owned and operated by the Cameron Mitchell Restaurant group, which operates 20 establishments in Columbus. Only the Short North location is closed.

“It is important to know that all associates are self monitoring their health,” the post reads. “Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has comprehensive health and safety protocols in place, and we are carefully following all applicable state orders and public health directives. The care of our associates and guests is our priority and we will closely evaluate this situation in considering our next actions.”

The Pearl in the Short North is set to reopen Tuesday, July 7, at 5 p.m.