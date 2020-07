COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The Short North post office will reopen on Wednesday, July 15. The branch closed after windows were damaged during the protests in June.

Retail hours: Monday through Friday 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The Postal Services apologized in a news release”…for any inconvenience this might cause however the safety of our employees and customers is our top priority.”