Short North post office relocates offices

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The United States Postal Service will relocate its Short North operations beginning June 3 due to damage caused by riots in the area.

In a news release Tuesday, USPS states that it needs to comply with OSHA and USPS regulations to safeguard the health and safety of customers and employees.

Retail services for the Short North office, located at 33 East Fourth Avenue, will be moved to the Columbus Main Post Office.

Post office box customers may pick up their mail at the Main Post Office at 850 Twin Rivers Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43216. Customers should follow signs for “caller service when arriving at the parking lot. They will need a valid proof of identification. The service will be open Monday through Friday 10 AM – 4 PM.

Retail hours at the main post offie are from 8 AM to 7 PM Monday through Friday and Saturday 8 AM to 2 PM.