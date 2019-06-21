Short North parking price reduction coming next week

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— Resident guest passes and weekday daytime parking in the Short North will cost half as much starting Monday, June 24th.

“Anytime that parking is a little easier and cheaper for people, it’s helpful, so the more they can help alleviate that cost, I think it’s great,” said Short North resident and business owner Kim Meacham.

“We’re very pleased that the city of Columbus listen to feedback from the community in considering a series of changes to make to the Short North parking plan,” said executive director of the Short North Alliance Betsy Pandora.

The following will changes will take place Monday:

Residents will be able to purchase guest passes at a reduced rate of $3 — down from $6.

$1/hour parking rates will now be available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. regardless of its location.

Goodale Street meters will cost $1/hour any time of the day.

Stricter parking rules in the Short North and various surrounding areas went into effect in February. The rules and price increase were met with mixed reaction.

“It’s an urban area, so I had no expectation that parking was going to be like suburban parking,” Meacham added. “It used to be a lot easier to park here, but in my mind anytime you’re going to an urban area, the expectation of having super convenient parking is never at the forefront.”

If you have ever avoided coming to the short north because of the parking situation— whether for the inconvenience or the cost— you’re not alone. In a viewer poll in the NBC4 app, 88% of people say that have done the same, and 71% of people who have taken the short north’s kiosk survey say that parking is now more difficult.

“We understand that it’s new and that people are adapting and learning how to use it, but our hope is that because there are so many more opportunities now… that people don’t have to be intimidated. It really does make a visit so much easier and so much simpler. We’re excited that Monday is going to make that even easier for people,” said Pandora.