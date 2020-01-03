Shopping returns to Delaware’s First Friday

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH)— The shopping season has pretty much passed at this point however there are opportunities in small-town Ohio to get your community fix on.

Fire and Ice is an annual attraction at a monthly event in downtown Delaware. Walk the streets of the city while shopping and enjoy artist carving ice sculptures while eating your hands and drinking hot coffee over burn barrels.

Lock the streets of the city while shopping and enjoy artist carving I sculptures while feeding your hands and drinking hot coffee over burn barrels. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Shops like The Greater Gouda will have samples of cheese and other products for you to taste test.

“Basically we have sort of a street fair,” said the owner of The Greater Gouda Terry Lynn Smiles. “It’s just a great time to come explore downtown Delaware and make new friends.”

Smiles said a lot of people drop into her shop to just get warm. That is when she hits them with samples of her products.

“Often people find something they had as a child or they’ve had somewhere and never knew where to get it before,” laughed Smiles.