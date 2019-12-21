Shoppers in last-minute gift scramble

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a busy day for those shoppers getting their hands on last minute gifts. The National Retail Federation (NRF) calls the last Saturday before Christmas, Super Saturday. This year it also falls the day before the first night of Chanukah.

The NRF predicts 147.8 million people will shop on Super Saturday. That’s up about 14 million from last year. According to the NRF, 134.3 million people shopped on last year’s Super Saturday. The numbers include both in store and on line shopping. More information from the NRF about Super Saturday is available here.

Those out shopping in central Ohio were met with a relatively nice day outside. At the Tanger Outlets in Delaware County it was one of those days where as soon as one car was backing out of a spot, another car was waiting to pull in. Lines were long at some of the stores too.

“Couple of the stores were lined up like you can’t believe, really packed to to the max,” said Charmaine Dawson.

For those who still have shopping to do, the Tanger Outlets are open until 10 p.m. on Saturday night and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

