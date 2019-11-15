Shop local at Ohio Made Holiday Market

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Natalie Pariano, owner of Clintonville-based Natterdoole, knows what is cool for Christmas.

“For the holidays what I really like to do is take pop songs and put a twist on them and make them into Christmas songs,” Pariano said. “I am a lettering artist, I make things with colorful and quirky sayings on them.”

Her work includes tea towels reading, ‘All the jingle ladies’ and ‘Look what you made me brew’ paying homage to pop stars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift respectively, “Lizzo is so hot right now too, I have several of those,” Pariano added.

Natterdoodle is one of 80 vendors you can find at the Ohio Made Holiday Market at the Hollywood Casino. An event that is estimated to bring in more than ten thousand people.

“I never dreamed it would get this big,” Justin Poole said.

Poole and his husband started the event four years ago with just a handful of vendors and the idea of a market with all Ohio made products.

“When you describe it everyone thinks crafts but it’s more than that, it’s a social gathering,” Poole said. The event has grown so large it is spread over two days at the Hollywood casino. Organizers also stagger the times shoppers can sign up to attend.

“It is really heartwarming to see the impact the event has had,” Poole added, “We call it the Ohio made family.”

The Ohio Made Holiday Market is November 15 and 16 at the Hollywood Casino. It features holiday home decor, apparel, novelties, arts, crafts, food and drinks. Early access charges a cover, but Saturday has some free admission times.

To learn more head to www.WeAreOhioMade.com