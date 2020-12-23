Shop Hop focuses on what small businesses need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio leaders with the Small Business Administration are making one last push to encourage folks to support mom and pop shops this holiday season.

Wednesday was the last leg of their Shop Hop tour, where they were also looking for some answers. Feedback was a big part of the tour, asking business owners what works, what do they have questions about, and what needs improvement.

“We are still in survival mode. Your dining rooms gone, we don’t do catering anymore,” said Antoinette Parks of Creole Kitchen, a family business that’s pushing 15 years.

She’s one of the owners and is doing her best with take out, serving up favorites like gumbo, chicken and all the fixings. But also dishing feedback to the SBA on PPP loans.

“Retain employees I have but it also let me re-hire some that I recently let go so it let me get back to my full staff,” she said.

A stop made also at Capital Transportation, a local CDL training center.

Richard Crockett raising questions to the SBA District Director Everett Woodel about the loan application processes and hiccups he faced.

“To kind of share the things that worked and more importantly for small businesses the things that have not worked that can improved upon,” he said.

Woodel added, “There were growing pains we had a lot of lenders who maybe hadn’t provided loans through SBA in a long time or ever so we had to get them credentialed to do that so there were definitely some struggles in the beginning.”

Another big questions: What will the second round of funding look like and what will the process be?

“We just need to set tight a lot of the issues we believe that have come up in the past could be addressed in it but we just need to let congress work it out and once we get a final product we’ll implement that.”

Woodel says they’ve been doing tours like this through the Summer to get as much feedback as possible.

He wants to remind people to continue supporting local saying mom and pop shops create two out of every three jobs.