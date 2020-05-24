2 separate shootings leave 2 teens injured

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police say two separate shootings, hours apart from each, left two teenagers injured.

According to officials, officers respond to the first shooting, where a 16-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound of the upper body near Harlow Road and South Hamilton Road at 9: 40 p.m, Saturday. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but later stabilized

Police responded to a separate shooting at the 1760 block of Piedmont Road at 12:53 a.m., where the victim and her friends were sitting on the porch when a group of teens approached from an alley. One person from the group began shooting at the residence.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital stable condition.

Columbus police are still investigating both incidents.

