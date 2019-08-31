Shooting victim stable following incident in Driving Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in the Driving Park neighborhood.

According to dispatchers with Columbus Police, it happened just after 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Seymour Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot.

Police say the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Dispatchers did not have any information about a possible suspect. No further details were immediately available.