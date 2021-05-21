Shooting victim dies after being found in northeast Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, it happened around 2:04 p.m. The victim was found in the parking lot of the Columbus Square Bowling Palace at 5707 Forest Hills Rd.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 2:37 p.m., according to police.

No suspect information was released.

Nearby Westerville City Schools Hawthorne Elementary is on a ‘lockout’ due to a police situation, meaning nobody comes in or out of the building.