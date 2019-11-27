Shooting victim dies after being found in crashed vehicle in Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was found shot in a crashed vehicle in the Linden area.

According to Columbus police, ShotSpotter technology alerted officers to a shooting near the intersection of E. 26th Avenue and Medina Avenue. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim in a crashed vehicle. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they later died.  

Police say the victim was shot, and then crashed their car into a utility pole.  

Police continue to investigate. 

