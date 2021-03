COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 25-year old man is dead from an apparent shooting early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene on the 1300 block of Stone Ridge Drive around 1:15 a.m.

They found the victim, Ronald Jones Jr., unresponsive in a parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Although medics tried to save him, Jones was pronounced dead at 1:52 a.m.

CPD is investigating and has no motive for the fatal shooting.

This is the 43rd homicide in Columbus for 2021.