Shooting suspect surrenders to Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The suspect in a Monday afternoon shooting turned himself in to Columbus Police at the scene.

Raymond Nickens, 28, of Maumee Way, Columbus, turned himself in to police.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 900 block of North Ninth Street at approximately 5:50 p.m.

The victim, Bryan Bush, 27, was treated at a local hospital, where officer met with him. Bush was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooting happened in a parking lot on the 600 block of Gibbard Avenue, where an argument occurred between the two men.

During the argument, Nickens allegedly pulled a handgun. According to police, Bush was trying to leave the area when Nickens fired multiple shots, hitting Bush.

Bush was able to leave the area and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with info is asked to contact Det. Younker at 614-645-4133.

