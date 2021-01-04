Shooting sends one person to the hospital in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A female victim was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in southeast Columbus.

Columbus police officers say they were called to a gas station along Noe-Bixby Road and Chatterton Road on the report of a shooting victim found.

According to police, it appears the female victim was shot at a different location and drove to the gas station.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where she was later stabilized.

Police continue to investigate but say it appears the shooting may have started from a domestic dispute.