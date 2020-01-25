Shooting, robbery reported at Bob Evans in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting and robbery were reported at a Bob Evans in north Columbus.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 7:30am, Saturday, police were called to the Bob Evans in the 1400 block of Olentangy River Road on the report of a robbery.
Police say there was also a report of a shooting, and one person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.
A suspect is in custody, and police continue to investigate.
Ohio State University Emergency Management issued a statement on Twitter saying the incident was off campus and there was no ongoing threat to the community.
Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story.