Breaking News
Shooting, robbery reported at Bob Evans in north Columbus

Shooting, robbery reported at Bob Evans in north Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting and robbery were reported at a Bob Evans in north Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 7:30am, Saturday, police were called to the Bob Evans in the 1400 block of Olentangy River Road on the report of a robbery.  

Police say there was also a report of a shooting, and one person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.  

https://business.facebook.com/NBC4Columbus/videos/794707571033512/?__xts__[0]=68.ARDrwCy85IUt3Zfmh-WPCDvFLVrppmYuOHaOnY_zpQENb5dkv9AqdGi81Qsc5m8rtgQ9GJEe8ABpUCYnjb_PW1eWmDbo_oLNAswYddg0tea6rDzw_VU0NslNMR4ZkjLovUDQxl7J0FlXt90jAE3C-3FFTPywEy_cnn7_tPeQHvF6-zoGmpoUKV6sV4z5WmGOo0nBsr2Pb1VvkPZUC2ZUYZSLTA24szONNo7uPTq1kWbZktoFa3sdJqavEHyFIHnelJ2S8L_T5cQW-UWns9BAdIeUTiWQZf4ODYHxMiDWfguORJ6XpQsLQFzCwuVFec4dEeLnCCyh_o7lX-l3Z_lWLvky&__tn__=-R

A suspect is in custody, and police continue to investigate.  

Ohio State University Emergency Management issued a statement on Twitter saying the incident was off campus and there was no ongoing threat to the community.  

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools