Shooting, robbery reported at Bob Evans in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting and robbery were reported at a Bob Evans in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 7:30am, Saturday, police were called to the Bob Evans in the 1400 block of Olentangy River Road on the report of a robbery.

Police say there was also a report of a shooting, and one person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

A suspect is in custody, and police continue to investigate.

Ohio State University Emergency Management issued a statement on Twitter saying the incident was off campus and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

.@ColumbusPolice are at the Bob Evans south of campus on Olentangy River Rd for an (off-campus) incident. No ongoing threat to the community. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) January 25, 2020

