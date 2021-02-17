One injured in Linden shooting Wednesday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus police summer patrol_6322

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police responded to a call of a shooting in the Linden neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of McGuffey Road and East Hudson Street at approximately 8:53 p.m.

One person was taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

Officers remain on the scene investigating, and East Hudson Street is closed in both direction at McGuffey Road, and McGuffey Road is closed between Loretta Avenue and Clinton Street.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools