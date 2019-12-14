1 dead after shooting, barricade situation in Pataskala

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on Saturday in Pataskala where SWAT is involved in an active barricade situation.







Licking County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the incident.

One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Officials would not confirm whether the victim who died is a child or an adult.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name, condition or additional information about what led to the shooting.

