COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police responded to a call for a shooting Saturday night in South Franklinton.

According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:05 p.m. near Harmon Avenue and Greenlawn Avenue.

Police said two vehicles, a Chevy Impala and a Dodge Caravan, were possibly hit by gunfire.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

No other information is available at this time.