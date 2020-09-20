One person dead after shooting at Westland Mall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting at the Westland Mall in west Columbus, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was reported dead at the scene at 4:04 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no other information on any other victims at this time.

The spokesman confirmed that the situation is not an active shooter situation.

A gun show was taking place at the mall this weekend. It is unknown at this time if the shooting is tied to the show.

More information will be released as it becomes available.