COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man was injured and guests are being evacuated from a west Columbus hotel Monday afternoon following a reported shooting.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported near an Econo Lodge on the 900 block of North Wilson Road. Police said guests are being evacuated from the hotel.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.