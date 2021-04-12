One injured in shooting at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting took place Monday afternoon at St. Ann’s Hospital.

Columbus police say the shooting involved St. Ann’s officers, with one person being treated for injuries. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m.

Columbus and Westerville police were seen at the hospital, which is in Westerville. A representative from the office of Attorney General Dave Yost said that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation was responding to the scene, as it typically takes the lead in officer-involved shootings.

St. Ann’s is part of the Mount Carmel Health System.

