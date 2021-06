COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting at a convenience store on Morse Road Sunday evening.

The shooting was called out by dispatchers at 6:38 p.m. at the Circle K market on the 3000 block of Morse Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, shots were fired at the scene, but no one was injured.

Mifflin Township will take over the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

No further details are available at this time.