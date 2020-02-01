Shooting outside Short North bar has neighborhood taking precautions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A shooting early Friday in the Short North has some people concerned.

Around 2:20 Friday morning, Columbus Police say a man was shot in the face in the area of 700 North High Street.

According to police, a fight broke out as the Monarch bar was letting out and a man who is expected to survive was hit by a stray bullet.

“All these places I go to all the time and there’s a shooting right here, it’s pretty unsettling,” said Liam Parsons.

He goes out in the Short North on a regular basis. He said although he would not walk alone there at night, they usually feel safe.

He also said the shooting was surprising, especially because they frequent restaurants or bars in the area.

“When you’re inside, usually they’re fine, but everyone leaving at once is kind of hectic,” said Kaleigh Murphy said of other Short North bars they’ve been to. “I can see how it can get violent and escalate pretty quickly.”

According to Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance, violent crimes in the Short North Arts District are extremely rare. She said according to safety incident reports the organization recorded in 2019, less than 2 percent were violent crimes.

“Like many, last night’s incident was concerning and (we) will be exploring if there are additional measures that the Columbus Police Department can take to further support safety and foster crime prevention in the Short North Arts District,” she wrote in an email.

Pandora also explained several supportive safety programs the organization offers: