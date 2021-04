FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting near a bar in Prairie Township early Wednesday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 2 a.m., deputies were called to the 4700 block of W. Broad Street on the report of a shooting.

One person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies continue to investigate, and no arrests have been made.