COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting tonight turned fatal when the victim was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center.

The person had been sent to Grant Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting on Sullivant Avenue and Ryan Avenue this evening. It happened at about 7:45 p.m., said Columbus Division of Police radio room.

The victim was pronounced at 8:08 p.m., according to police who are currently looking for suspects.