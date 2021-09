COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were heard in the area of 1300 Sharon Green Drive in the Northgate area of Columbus at about 10:13 p.m. on Sunday evening.

According to police dispatchers, when officers arrived they found one victim of gunshot wounds, and took them to Riverside hospital.

At this time, there is no news of the person’s condition. No suspect information is available at this point.