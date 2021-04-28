Shooting near Reynoldsburg leaves man in critical condition

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Reynoldsburg area that left a man in critical condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 1 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 2700 block of John Steven Way on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to call Felony Assault Unit Detective C. Rosch at 614-645-4373 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.